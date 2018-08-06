GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Thrissur Priest Calls up Police Control Room, Issues Death Threat Against President Ram Nath Kovind

Thrissur SP said that Jayaraman did it under the influence of alcohol and did not remember anything when he regained consciousness in the morning.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:August 6, 2018, 9:39 AM IST
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind.
Thiruvananthapuram: A priest from Thrissur has issued a death threat to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The accused Jayaraman called the police control room and said that he would destroy the St Thomas College with bomb, where the president has a programme scheduled on Monday.

The police team immediately traced the call details and took Jayaraman into custody.

The President had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday on a three-day visit to the state.

The President will inaugurate the ‘Festival of Democracy’ to mark the conclusion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday.

