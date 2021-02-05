'Throat Slit, Teeth Smashed... But Pishi Mute': Appalled BJP Leader on Brutal Murder of 8-yr-old in Kolkata

An 8-year-old girl was found brutally murdered on Thursday in an abandoned building in Kolkata’s Jorabagan, close to her maternal uncle’s house where she had gone for a visit on Wednesday.

The girl was reported missing on Wednesday evening after which a search began. Her body was found partially clothed, throat slit, teeth smashed and hair torn- which suggests that she might have been sexually assaulted. Police say that the perpetrators might be someone known to the girl, Times of India reported.

“The recovery of a blood-stained knife, four of her teeth, a clump of hair and clear signs of struggle at the murder spot showed that the girl had put a fight before she was killed,” an investigator reportedly said.

Police added that the autopsy report will determine if she was raped. “She was probably murdered because she knew her assailants,” he added.

The victim’s aunt said that the girl from class 3 had come to meet her grandmother on Wednesday. The girl was found missing around 8 pm after which a search began in the area.

On Thursday morning, a local resident who had gone to the terrace of neighbouring building, spotted the girl’s body and raised an alarm. “I rushed over on getting the call from the police,” the girl’s father said.

A section of locals protested that the police didn’t started the lookout when the girl was missing. “Preliminary investigations suggest that the girl, who went missing on Wednesday evening, was sexually abused and then murdered by a person or a group of persons,” an investigating officer said.

BJP leader Amit Malviya reacting to the incident over a tweet said “Increasing crime against women remains a concern.”