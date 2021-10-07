'Through Seas and in Jungles, India an Example for World': PM Modi Hails Covid-19 Vaccination Drive

Whether through seas or in jungles, we are delivering vaccines, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as he hailed India for its efforts to curb Covid-19. He added that by building the CoWIN platform, India has shown the world how vaccination is done on such a large scale.

PM Modi was in Rishikesh to inaugurate 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under the PM CARES fund across 35 states and union territories in an event at AIIMS Uttarakhand.

With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants, the PMO has said. Till now a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under the PM CARES fund across the country, it added, noting that of these, more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned providing an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present on the occasion and hailed Modi’s efforts in boosting health infrastructure across the country.

Dhami had on Tuesday expressed happiness that the prime minister will be visiting Uttarakhand on a day when he completes 20 years of his service as a constitutional dignitary since he took oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001. Prime Minister Modi had been the chief minister of Gujarat for 13 years before becoming the Prime Minister of India.

Expressing his happiness over the PM’s visit to Uttarakhand, Dhami had earlier told a TV news agency that the prime minister has a special attachment to the state, which has seen unprecedented progress under the present dispensation at the Centre. “Prime Minister Modi is the world’s tallest leader today. His coming to the ‘land of gods’ (devbhoomi) is a good sign. We had been waiting for this very moment," said Dhami, whose state will go to the polls next year.

Prime Minister Modi was also earlier reported to be visiting Kedarnath too on October 7. But Dhami refused to confirm the PM’s reported programme to visit Kedarnath.

Dhami, however, added that earlier during the day, he visited Kedarnath to supervise the ongoing reconstruction work and hoped that after the Uttarakhand High Court order, the ‘chardham yatra’ will be conducted more smoothly. He told reporters that reconstruction works worth Rs 708 crore were in progress for the development of all four pilgrim centres Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. The works are in their final stages, he said.

