'Thunder-like' Weather to Bring Relief from Heat in Delhi, But No Respite for Rajasthan

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the national capital Monday, though a slight relief from the scorching heat is expected in the next 48 hours.The city recorded a low of 29.4 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 43 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said. Hot and dry weather conditions will persist with the sky remaining mostly clear, he said.The weatherman said slight relief from the stifling heat is expected Tuesday onwards due to the "possibility of thundery development". The city had been reeling under a heat wave over the last week, with the mercury soaring to 46-47 degrees Celsius in some parts.On Sunday, the national capital recorded a high of 42.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, and a low of 30.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the MeT has predicted no respite from the severe heat conditions in the desert state of Rajasthan in the next 48 hours.