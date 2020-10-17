Thundershowers, Heavy Rains in Andhra Pradesh over Next 4 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers with lightning at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Yanam over the next four days.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal AP and Yanam on Sunday and Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday.

A cyclonic circulation lying over west central Bay of Bengal off AP coast, extending up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level has been identified.

"A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal around Monday. It is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours," said a MeT official.

According to the Met department, the trough between 1.5 km to 2.1 km above the mean sea level from the cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal off south AP coast to cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure system over east central, and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea along latitude 18 degrees north has become less marked.

Saturday was mostly cloudy in the Godavari districts. There was no sunshine in Bhimavaram and surrounding areas but some light showers, accompanied by thunders.

Daytime temperatures across the state were mostly around 32 degrees Celsius, Vijayawada city (32.8 C), Kadapa town (31.6 C), Guntur (32.7 C), Srikakulam (32.4 C), Vizianagaram (32.7 C), Rajamundry (33 C), Eluru (29.1 C) and Chittoor (30.5).

Close on the heels of a downpour that devastated parts of Hyderabad earlier this week, several areas in the metropolis received heavy showers on Saturday evening, triggering traffic snarls and water-logging.

According to official data (from 8.30 AM to 10 pm on Saturday), Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 157.3 mm of rainfall, followed by 153 mm of rain at Bandlaguda near Uppal in the city. Several other areas in the city also witnessed heavy rain.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were continuously working on the field clearing water stagnations and inundations and all possible measures were being initiated in view of the rainfall, Vishwajit Kampati, Director, Vigilance and Disaster Management of GHMC, said in a tweet.

The state government said on October 15 that 50 people had lost their lives due to heavy rains and flash floods and the state government had put the losses, as per preliminary estimates, at over Rs 5,000 crore.

The state government has been carrying out relief measures in the rain-affected areas, even as some localities, close to water bodies, remained in water.

The Met office in its forecast for Sunday said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in some parts of the city, at times intense spells at one or two places in the city.