Thunderstorms Expected In Haryana Till July 23: IMD

Rain on Wednesday night brought relief for the people in Hisar district of Haryana after a hot and humid day. Neighbouring areas of Hisar district received heavy rain while the Hisar city witnessed light rain. Humidity and high temperatures throughout the day on Wednesday made it miserable for people. But night rain came as a big relief. There was rain in the district on Tuesday as well. According to the India Meteorological Department the district is likely to see rain for next two days as well. Hisar recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature was at 24.8 degrees Celsius.

The Monsoon Turf line is remaining normal on the north side and now this turf is extending to North Bay of Bengal via Ganganagar, Delhi, Hardoi, Daltonganj and Medinipur, according to Madan Khichhad, Head of the Meteorological Department, Haryana Agricultural University.

In the upper part of Pakistan, a cyclonic circulation is persisting. All of these weather systems are expected to bring moisture-rich winds to the state for the next two days or until July 23. Due to this there is a possibility of rain in isolated areas of the state between July 22 and 23.

Haryana witnessed little rain though monsoon reached the state on June 13. Since July 1 rainfall in Haryana was below normal and by July 17 the rainfall deficit increased to 80 per cent. According to the Met Department now the state is expected to see winds and thunderstorms between July 22-23. The monsoon is expected to gain strength after July 25.

During the monsoon season from June 1 to September 30, rainfall averages roughly 460 millimetres. Nine districts in the state have received more than 200 mm of rainfall, while 13 others have received little or no rain. The districts of Gurugram, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Rewari, and Sonipat received in the first half of the monsoon season. Three districts of Yamunanagar, Ambala, and Panchkula received below normal rain.

