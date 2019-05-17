Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Thunderstorm Hits West Tripura; 380 Houses Damaged, Power Lines Snapped

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said the government was closely monitoring the situation and Biplab Deb himself spoke to officials to expedite restoration of supplies.

AFP

Updated:May 17, 2019, 7:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Thunderstorm Hits West Tripura; 380 Houses Damaged, Power Lines Snapped
Several trees were uprooted in the hailstorm. (News18)
Loading...
Agartala: Hundreds of houses have been damaged, several trees uprooted and power lines snapped as strong winds accompanied by thundershower hit West Tripura district on Wednesday night, officials said.

Total 382 houses have been damaged in the thunderstorm with waterlogging in several areas under the Agartala Municipal Corporation, chief state project officer of Disaster Management Authority, Sarat Das, told PTI.

"Chief Secretary LK Gupta has already reviewed the situation along with senior officials and has asked to take necessary actions for draining water from the inundated areas," he added.

Power supply lines, which got snapped after trees fells on them, have been restored, the officer said. In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said the government was closely monitoring the situation and Biplab Deb himself spoke to officials to expedite restoration of supplies.

MeT officials said it was a nor'wester, typical to this time of the year, that had hit the city last night and such storms would continue till the arrival of the monsoon next month.

"19.9 mm of average rainfall was recorded yesterday across the state. Storm and thundershower are in forecast today as well," Sudip Deb of Agartala MeT office said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram