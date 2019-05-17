English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thunderstorm Hits West Tripura; 380 Houses Damaged, Power Lines Snapped
In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said the government was closely monitoring the situation and Biplab Deb himself spoke to officials to expedite restoration of supplies.
Several trees were uprooted in the hailstorm. (News18)
Agartala: Hundreds of houses have been damaged, several trees uprooted and power lines snapped as strong winds accompanied by thundershower hit West Tripura district on Wednesday night, officials said.
Total 382 houses have been damaged in the thunderstorm with waterlogging in several areas under the Agartala Municipal Corporation, chief state project officer of Disaster Management Authority, Sarat Das, told PTI.
"Chief Secretary LK Gupta has already reviewed the situation along with senior officials and has asked to take necessary actions for draining water from the inundated areas," he added.
Power supply lines, which got snapped after trees fells on them, have been restored, the officer said. In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said the government was closely monitoring the situation and Biplab Deb himself spoke to officials to expedite restoration of supplies.
MeT officials said it was a nor'wester, typical to this time of the year, that had hit the city last night and such storms would continue till the arrival of the monsoon next month.
"19.9 mm of average rainfall was recorded yesterday across the state. Storm and thundershower are in forecast today as well," Sudip Deb of Agartala MeT office said.
