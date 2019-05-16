Take the pledge to vote

Thunderstorm With Light Showers Likely in Delhi Today

According to a Met department official, the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius and humidity was recorded at 88 per cent at 8.30 am.

Representative Image (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhiities woke up to a pleasant Thursday morning, with drizzle witnessed in some parts of the national capital. The Safdarjung observatory, recording for which is considered official for the city, recorded 2.2 mm rainfall.

According to a Met department official, the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius and humidity was recorded at 88 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky. Thunderstorm with very light rain accompanied with lightning and gusty winds.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.7 degrees Celsius.
