English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thunderstorm With Light Showers Likely in Delhi Today
According to a Met department official, the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius and humidity was recorded at 88 per cent at 8.30 am.
Representative Image (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhiities woke up to a pleasant Thursday morning, with drizzle witnessed in some parts of the national capital. The Safdarjung observatory, recording for which is considered official for the city, recorded 2.2 mm rainfall.
According to a Met department official, the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius and humidity was recorded at 88 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.
The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky. Thunderstorm with very light rain accompanied with lightning and gusty winds.
On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.7 degrees Celsius.
According to a Met department official, the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius and humidity was recorded at 88 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.
The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky. Thunderstorm with very light rain accompanied with lightning and gusty winds.
On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.7 degrees Celsius.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- Dhoni's Unique Punishment to Tackle Latecomers in Training Revealed
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results