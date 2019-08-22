Thushar Vellappally, NDA Pick Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, Arrested in Rs 19 Crore-Cheating Case
According to sources, the NDA Kerala convenor had issued a cheque of 10 million dirhams (approximately Rs 19.5 crore) ten years ago to a construction firm that had bounced.
File photo of BJP leader Thushar Vellappally.
Chennai: Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellapally, who was also NDA's candidate against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, has been arrested in Dubai in connection with a cheating case.
According to sources, the NDA Kerala convenor had issued a cheque of 10 million dirhams (approximately Rs 19.5 crore) ten years ago to a construction firm that had bounced.
The complaint was registered by Malayali subcontractor from Thrissur, Nazil Abdulla, who worked for Vellapally-owned Boeing Construction Company LLC that is now defunct.
A source said that the BDJS chief was taken into custody on Tuesday evening from a hotel in UAE's Ajman after being invited for discussion for the settlement of the case.
(With inputs from Chandrakanth in Kerala)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Singapore Government Will Provide 1 Million Fitbit Fitness Trackers to Citizens
- Airtel TV App Rebranded to Airtel XStream; More Than 350 Live TV Channels in Tow
- Sara Ali Khan Gives Fans Yet Another Reason to Adore Her As She Obliges Kids With Selfie at Airport
- Parineeti Chopra Looks Dishevelled And Bloodied in 'The Girl On The Train' First Look
- Pregnant Woman, Family Spend Night on Tree as Yamuna Flowed Above Danger Mark in Delhi