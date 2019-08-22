Chennai: Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellapally, who was also NDA's candidate against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, has been arrested in Dubai in connection with a cheating case.

According to sources, the NDA Kerala convenor had issued a cheque of 10 million dirhams (approximately Rs 19.5 crore) ten years ago to a construction firm that had bounced.

The complaint was registered by Malayali subcontractor from Thrissur, Nazil Abdulla, who worked for Vellapally-owned Boeing Construction Company LLC that is now defunct.

A source said that the BDJS chief was taken into custody on Tuesday evening from a hotel in UAE's Ajman after being invited for discussion for the settlement of the case.

(With inputs from Chandrakanth in Kerala)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.