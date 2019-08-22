Take the pledge to vote

Thushar Vellappally, NDA Pick Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, Arrested in Rs 19 Crore-Cheating Case

According to sources, the NDA Kerala convenor had issued a cheque of 10 million dirhams (approximately Rs 19.5 crore) ten years ago to a construction firm that had bounced.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:August 22, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
Thushar Vellappally, NDA Pick Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, Arrested in Rs 19 Crore-Cheating Case
File photo of BJP leader Thushar Vellappally.
Chennai: Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellapally, who was also NDA's candidate against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, has been arrested in Dubai in connection with a cheating case.

According to sources, the NDA Kerala convenor had issued a cheque of 10 million dirhams (approximately Rs 19.5 crore) ten years ago to a construction firm that had bounced.

The complaint was registered by Malayali subcontractor from Thrissur, Nazil Abdulla, who worked for Vellapally-owned Boeing Construction Company LLC that is now defunct.

A source said that the BDJS chief was taken into custody on Tuesday evening from a hotel in UAE's Ajman after being invited for discussion for the settlement of the case.

(With inputs from Chandrakanth in Kerala)

