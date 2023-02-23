Praising the Tibetan community in exile for being the “perfect refugees”, law minister Kiren Rijiju said India needed to contribute significantly to their cause. Joining the community for Tibetan Buddhist New Year celebrations – Losar – the law minister said he was aware of the hardships that the community faced since they did not have a country of their own.

Rijiju said if rules and laws needed to be looked afresh to make lives of Tibetans better, the central government was open to considering the demand. He said welfare schemes should also be extended to the large Tibetan community living in different parts of the country.

“The MHA and MEA can look into policies for the welfare of Tibetan people… we will look at the issues positively,” he said amid loud cheers from the gathering at Delhi’s Tibetan settlement Majnu Ka Tila.

He added: “Many Tibetan people settled in different parts of the world and many of them have gone from India. Wherever they live they always carry the Tibetan legacy and never forget their roots. They always offer respect to the Dalai Lama," he said.

In comments that could rile up China, the union minister from Arunachal Pradesh reiterated India’s commitment to the Dalai Lama. “HH The Dalai Lama is the apostle for truth and peace… He is the most loved personality in the world… We look up to him for guidance,” he said, adding that the spiritual leader’s views were widely respected and accepted across the globe.

China had in the past described the Dalai Lama as a “wolf in monk’s robes", “double dealer" and a “secessionist chief" who is “seeking separation" of the region from the Communist nation.

Rijiju further said the Narendra Modi-led government had refined the Tibetan refugee policy and he was the first union minister to visit many of the Tibetan settlements in India. “India is governed by law, rules and regulations and you live peacefully and respectfully. People of India recognise that, people of India love you too," he said, adding that Indian and Tibetan cultures had many similarities and India was not complete without the Himalayan region.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar, who is also patron of Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch, referred to the Tibetan struggle against China without naming Beijing. “The world wants peace but if someone’s rights are taken away, kisi ke adhikaron ka hanan kar diya jaye (if someone’s rights are denied them), so it is not possible that there will be peace,” he said, adding that, “no one should take away anyone’s right, it is not only for the Himalayas, not only for Asia but for everywhere. Peace is necessary for harmony.”

Tibetan government incharge of security Dolma Gyari also spoke on the occasion and praised the government for recognising Tibetans in India.

