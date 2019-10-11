Tibetan Protestors Detained Outside Hotel Where Chinese President Xi Jinping is Slated to Stay
Police whisked away a person with Tibetan flag who attempted to stage a sudden protest and were seen restraining him from raising any slogans.
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi
Chennai: Five Tibetans were detained by the police here on Friday for allegedly trying to stage a protest outside the star hotel where Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated to stay during his two-day visit here.
Jinping is slated to arrive later in the day to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their second informal summit at the nearby coastal town of Mamallapuram.
Police whisked away a person with Tibetan flag who attempted to stage a sudden protest and were seen restraining him from raising any slogans.
He was whisked away in an autorickshaw by some police personnel even as four others were removed in a police vehicle.
The city and Mamallapuram have turned into a fortress, with the star hotel where Jinping is scheduled to stay coming under a multi-tier security cover.
Modi and Jinping, who will arrive here this afternoon, are holding meetings on Friday and Saturday to discuss various bilateral issues.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- HP Chromebook x360 Review: A Million Android Apps Make All The Difference
- OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition Unveiled: Price, Specs, Launch Date and More
- The Challenge of a Continued Story: Asif Kapadia Talks About Maradona
- Eden Hazard Cannot Be a Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement for Real Madrid, Feels Arsene Wenger
- Low Blow for John Cena: Nikki Bella Shares Details about Sex Life with New Boyfriend