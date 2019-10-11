Take the pledge to vote

Tibetan Protestors Detained Outside Hotel Where Chinese President Xi Jinping is Slated to Stay

Police whisked away a person with Tibetan flag who attempted to stage a sudden protest and were seen restraining him from raising any slogans.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi

Chennai: Five Tibetans were detained by the police here on Friday for allegedly trying to stage a protest outside the star hotel where Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated to stay during his two-day visit here.

Jinping is slated to arrive later in the day to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their second informal summit at the nearby coastal town of Mamallapuram.

Police whisked away a person with Tibetan flag who attempted to stage a sudden protest and were seen restraining him from raising any slogans.

He was whisked away in an autorickshaw by some police personnel even as four others were removed in a police vehicle.

The city and Mamallapuram have turned into a fortress, with the star hotel where Jinping is scheduled to stay coming under a multi-tier security cover.

Modi and Jinping, who will arrive here this afternoon, are holding meetings on Friday and Saturday to discuss various bilateral issues.

