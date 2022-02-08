'Ticked All the Boxes, Will Try to Repeat the Same': Suryakumar Yadav Points Out Major Challenge Ahead of 2nd ODI

India will look to take an unassailable lead in the ongoing 3-match series on Wednesday as they gear to lock horns with the West Indies in the second ODI in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma & Co produced a remarkable performance on Sunday, defeating the tourists by 6 wickets to take a 1-0 lead. The hosts will look to carry on the momentum in the upcoming face-off and star batter Suryakumar Yadav is looking forward to it.

After playing a resilient knock in the previous game, hopes will be pinned on Suryakumar who has been in decent form lately. He scored an unbeaten 34 off 36 and stitched a valuable 62-run partnership with debutant Deepak Hooda to steer the hosts to victory.

ALSO READ | ‘Focusing on my Yorkers and Cutters’: ‘Nervous’ Natarajan Eyes Strong Comeback After Long Break

Ahead of the second encounter, he said the team ticked all the boxes in the last game and will look to replicate the same going forward. Responding to a question asked by Cricketnext in a virtual presser, the right-hand batter said it’s always challenging to repeat what the team has done in the last game.

“We ticked all the boxes in the first game and we’ll try to repeat the same. It’s always a challenge to repeat what we had done in the first encounter. So, let’s see, really looking forward to it,” Surya said.

India is hosting a West Indian side that had just beaten England in the shortest format of the game at home. But the tourists had a tough time facing the Men in Blue in the series opener on Sunday as half of their batters fell prey to the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar.

Speaking about the possible reasons behind Windies’ dismal batting, Surya said, “See the format also changed. They played T20 cricket there but here it was 50-over format. However, the conditions also changed and unit was also altered. As far as our part is concerned, we executed our plans properly and it worked out really well.”

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara Named in Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra Squad

With KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal joining the squad for the rest of the series, a change in the top-order is likely on the cards. On being asked about the possible changes in the line-up for the second ODI, he said, “They [Rahul and Mayank] coming back into the squad after quarantine and it makes our unit really stronger. At the end of the day, it’s all team management’s call on who’s gonna play. But yeah, really happy to have them back.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here