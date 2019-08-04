Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ticket-checking to be Lenient for Next 48 Hours on Trains Leaving Jammu, Udhampur & Katra

Earlier, Air India had announced waiver of cancellation fee on rescheduling/cancellation for all Air India flights to/from Srinagar till August 15.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
Tourists and passengers wait for their trains as they prepare to leave from Jammu Railway Station, in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: The railways has decided that ticket-checking will be lenient on trains leaving Jammu, Udhampur and Katra for the next 48 hours, sources said.

This will enable scores of passengers, especially Amarnath pilgrims, to leave Jammu and Kashmir even without holding reserved tickets, after the state administration's orders cancelling the pilgrimage.

"The railways has decided that there will not be much ticket-checking in trains exiting Jammu and Katra railway stations. You can say it will be lenient," the source said.

"All assistance will be provided to passengers by railway ticket checking staff for completing their journey comfortably. At Udhampur station too this will be followed," the source added.

This comes a day after the national transporter waived cancellation charges for all trains to and from the state.

Earlier, Air India had announced waiver of cancellation fee on rescheduling/cancellation for all Air India flights to/from Srinagar till August 15.

