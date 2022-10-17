Tied to Motorcycle, Youth Forced to Run 2 Km in Cuttack Over Loan Repayment

In a shocking incident, two youths in Cuttack tied a man with a rope behind a bike and dragged him on the main roads of the city and forced him to run for around 2 km here.

The reason: the man did not pay up a debt that he owed to one of them. According to reports, the incident has taken place in the busy Chandi Mandir area of the Silver city of Odisha. The registration number plate of the motorcycle was broken, eyewitnesses said.

The locals who tried to save the man were given death threats by the two youths.

No complaint has been lodged in this regard in any of the nearest police stations, said Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra.

As per the CCTV footage, the police traced and arrested them from Sutahat.

