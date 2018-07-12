Tiff Over Cold Water Turns Fatal, Delhi Man Stabbed to Death by Friend

A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in the presence of his wife by one of his friends following a quarrel over serving cold water in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar, police said on Thursday.The incident occurred on the intervening night of July 11 and 12, police said, adding that victim Sagar was a resident of Jahangirpuri and had gone to meet his friends at JJ Colony along with his wife.Since it was hot, the victim asked the accused, 21-year-old Gaurav, to get him a glass of cold water.This led to a fight between the two, police said, adding that Gaurav stabbed Sagar multiple times with a knife in front of his wife. Sagar sustained seven wounds on his neck, shoulder and arms.Police have learnt that the victim was involved in criminal activities and was released from jail a week ago. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.