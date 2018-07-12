English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tiff Over Cold Water Turns Fatal, Delhi Man Stabbed to Death by Friend
Victim Sagar asked his friend Gaurav for a glass of a cold water but a fight ensued between the two during which the latter stabbed the 20-year-old.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in the presence of his wife by one of his friends following a quarrel over serving cold water in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred on the intervening night of July 11 and 12, police said, adding that victim Sagar was a resident of Jahangirpuri and had gone to meet his friends at JJ Colony along with his wife.
Since it was hot, the victim asked the accused, 21-year-old Gaurav, to get him a glass of cold water.
This led to a fight between the two, police said, adding that Gaurav stabbed Sagar multiple times with a knife in front of his wife. Sagar sustained seven wounds on his neck, shoulder and arms.
Police have learnt that the victim was involved in criminal activities and was released from jail a week ago. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.
Also Watch
The incident occurred on the intervening night of July 11 and 12, police said, adding that victim Sagar was a resident of Jahangirpuri and had gone to meet his friends at JJ Colony along with his wife.
Since it was hot, the victim asked the accused, 21-year-old Gaurav, to get him a glass of cold water.
This led to a fight between the two, police said, adding that Gaurav stabbed Sagar multiple times with a knife in front of his wife. Sagar sustained seven wounds on his neck, shoulder and arms.
Police have learnt that the victim was involved in criminal activities and was released from jail a week ago. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.
Also Watch
-
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sen: How Southgate's Boys Brought Belief and Hope Back to English Football
- New BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo Sport Launched in India at Rs 46.6 lakh
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante worth Rs 4 Crore Catches Fire at Petrol Pump, Completely Destroyed [Video]
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post