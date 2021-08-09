Tiffin Bomb Airlifted Through Drone Found Near Punjab Border Ahead of I-Day, Cops Say Major Terror Plot Foiled

In what has fuelled suspicion among intelligence agencies that Pakistan-based terror groups were planning a major subversive activity, the Punjab Police have seized an IED explosive fitted in a tiffin box, apparently delivered through a drone, at a Daleka village in Amritsar, close to the International Border (IB).

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta told the media that the explosives and other ammunition were delivered on Sunday evening, apparently with the help of hi-tech drone. The police also seized five hand grenades from a bag which was carried and dropped inside the Indian Territory through the drone.

The DGP said that on the intervening night of August 7 and 8, villagers heard sounds of drones moving in the area. Subsequently, the police got a tip-off that a bag was found abandoned in suspicious circumstances. On opening the bag, police found seven pouches in the bag that contained a double decker plastic tiffin, five hand grenades and 100 cartridges. Explosive substances weighing 2 kgs, a switch and a remote control device was also found.

The DGP said that the village sarpanch had tipped off the police about the incursion of the drone. “We have called the NSG. They are looking into the matter. The team came late last night and gave the preliminary report that it was a very sophisticated bomb. It has about 2-3 kg of RDX and a switch mechanism. It can provide a timed explosion. There is a spring mechanism also and a magnetic mechanism with two U-shaped magnets,” the DGP said.

He added that there was a printed circuit board which indicated that it would have been set off with a remote signal. Three detonators and a power energiser of nine volts have also been found. The DGP said that the explosives seem to be assembled meticulously.

On the possible target for the tiffin bomb, the DGP said that it could have been meant for any target in the country and investigations were on to find out the target and also for whom the consignment was meant.

“There has been increased activity from across the border in last two three months. This is very sinister and worrisome development,” said the DGP.

Seeking cooperation from the people, the DGP said that they wanted to create awareness on such explosives. “We want to make the public aware of this development. The fact that the IED is fitted in a children’s tiffin box with an attractive sticker means it was targeted at innocent people like children,” he said.

