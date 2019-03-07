English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt-run TIFR Cuts Staff Pay Citing Cash Crunch; Pays Remaining Amount After News Spreads
A former staffer said the pay cut decision had impacted the around 3,000 employees, students and post-doctoral fellows of TIFR in Mumbai and other centers.
The government-run Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.
Loading...
Mumbai: The government-run Tata Institute of Fundamental Research paid only half the net salary for February to its staff citing fund crunch, but coughed up the remaining amount after the the cash paucity news went viral.
In a letter to the staff Wednesday, TIFR registrar Wing Commander (retd) George Antony said,"Due to insufficient funds, staff members and students and post-doctoral fellows of TIFR, its centres and field stations will be paid 50 per cent of the net salary for the month of February immediately."
"The remaining part of the salary will be paid when sufficient funds are available," the letter had said, adding deductions will be calculated on full salary as per rules.
After the news that a premier research institute in the country was facing fund shortage spread, the authorities, in an apparent fire-fighting exercise, deposited the remaining salary component of the staff in their bank accounts.
"The complete salary of all the employees of TIFR has been credited to their respective bank accounts. The issue has been solved now," Antony told PTI.
A former staffer said the pay cut decision had impacted the around 3,000 employees, students and post-doctoral fellows of TIFR in Mumbai and other centres.
Noted historian Ramachandra Guha said earlier Thursday that TIFR is in a perilous state. "The perilous financial state of one of India's finest scientific research institutes," he tweeted.
Another Twitter user said the government should explain why this (salary cut) happened. "If this is the condition of TIFR, then what will be the future of education in our country?" he said.
A tweet appeared to question the motive for shortage of funds to TIFR.
"There goes another piece of prime real estate. I suspect thats the real game going on - just like the cantonments. TIFR will be asked to move out. Magically, funds will reappear. In a more remote location." it said.
TIFR is a national centre of the Government of India under the umbrella of the Department of Atomic Energy, and a deemed university since 2002, awarding degrees for master's and doctoral programmes.
The institute was founded in 1945 with support from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust under the vision of Dr Homi Bhabha.
It carries out basic research in physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, computer science and science education. The main campus is located in Mumbai, with centres at Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
In a letter to the staff Wednesday, TIFR registrar Wing Commander (retd) George Antony said,"Due to insufficient funds, staff members and students and post-doctoral fellows of TIFR, its centres and field stations will be paid 50 per cent of the net salary for the month of February immediately."
"The remaining part of the salary will be paid when sufficient funds are available," the letter had said, adding deductions will be calculated on full salary as per rules.
After the news that a premier research institute in the country was facing fund shortage spread, the authorities, in an apparent fire-fighting exercise, deposited the remaining salary component of the staff in their bank accounts.
"The complete salary of all the employees of TIFR has been credited to their respective bank accounts. The issue has been solved now," Antony told PTI.
A former staffer said the pay cut decision had impacted the around 3,000 employees, students and post-doctoral fellows of TIFR in Mumbai and other centres.
Noted historian Ramachandra Guha said earlier Thursday that TIFR is in a perilous state. "The perilous financial state of one of India's finest scientific research institutes," he tweeted.
Another Twitter user said the government should explain why this (salary cut) happened. "If this is the condition of TIFR, then what will be the future of education in our country?" he said.
A tweet appeared to question the motive for shortage of funds to TIFR.
"There goes another piece of prime real estate. I suspect thats the real game going on - just like the cantonments. TIFR will be asked to move out. Magically, funds will reappear. In a more remote location." it said.
TIFR is a national centre of the Government of India under the umbrella of the Department of Atomic Energy, and a deemed university since 2002, awarding degrees for master's and doctoral programmes.
The institute was founded in 1945 with support from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust under the vision of Dr Homi Bhabha.
It carries out basic research in physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, computer science and science education. The main campus is located in Mumbai, with centres at Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
-
Wednesday 06 March , 2019
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Wednesday 06 March , 2019 War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sona Mohapatra Not Happy with Salman Khan on Her Timeline, Requests Twitter to 'Spruce Up Algorithm'
- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Wedding Date to be Finalised in April: Report
- Amid India-Pak Tension, Trailer of Pakistani Film Sher Dil Mentions Surgical Strike
- 9-Year-Old Girl Blows Rs 1.5 Lakh from Birthday Fund to Buy CCTV Cameras for Chennai Police
- Flipkart Honor International Women’s Day Sale: up to Rs 6,000 Discounts on Honor 9, Honor 7A, And Honor 9 Lite
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results