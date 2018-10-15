English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TIFR Graduate School Admissions 2019 Begin 16th Oct 2018 at univ.tifr.res.in/gs2019/
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of TIFR Graduate School Admissions 2019 tomorrow and submit their online applications on or before 15th November 2018.
TIFR Graduate School Admissions 2019 registration is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. Tuesday, 16th October 2018, 3PM on the official website of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) – univ.tifr.res.in/gs2019. ‘Due to technical reasons, the link for submitting online application will be activated at 03:00 p.m. on October 16, 2018. Last date for submitting applications has been extended to November 15, 2018,’ reads an official notification.
TIFR Graduate School Admissions 2019 Entrance Exam will be held on Sunday, 9th December 2018 for candidates seeking award of Ph.D., Integrated M.Sc.-Ph.D. as well as M.Sc. degree in certain subjects at its Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and others campuses across the country. The result of TIFR Graduate School Admissions 2019 Entrance Exam will be out on 10th January 2019, based on which, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) will organize Interviews from February to April 2019 for various programmes.
TIFR’s Graduate programmes are pursued in subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer & Systems Sciences (including Communications and Applied Probability) and Science Education.
The Fellowship award varies for different programmes viz:
PhD programme – Rs.25000 per month
Integrated PhD (I-Ph.D) – Rs.16,000 per month for the first year, Rs.25,000 per month in the second year and Rs.28,000 per month during Ph.D.
M.Sc. (Biology) – Rs.16000 per month
M.Sc. (Wildlife Biology & Conservation) – Rs. 12000 per month.
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of TIFR Graduate School Admissions 2019 tomorrow and submit their online applications on or before 15th November 2018. Upon successful registration, candidates will be able to download the Hall Tickets for TIFR Graduate School Admissions 2019 Entrance Exam from 22nd November 2018, onwards.
Male candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.900/- while female candidates need to pay Rs.300/- via Internet Banking/Debit/Credit Card or by sending Demand Draft via post/courier.
