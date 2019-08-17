Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tiger Cub, Abandoned by Its Mother Dies in Madhya Pradesh Tiger Reserve

The cub, around five months old, was being treated in an enclosure inside the reserve after it was found. BTR director Vincent Rahim said that it died Friday evening.

PTI

Updated:August 17, 2019, 11:57 PM IST
Tiger Cub, Abandoned by Its Mother Dies in Madhya Pradesh Tiger Reserve
Representative image.
Umaria A tiger cub which had been abandoned by its mother died at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The cub, around five months old, was being treated in an enclosure inside the reserve after it was found.

It died Friday evening, BTR director Vincent Rahim said.

"The cub had been abandoned by tigress T-5. A patrolling party found it alone and starving on August 11 in Magdhi range," he said.

"We put it in enclosure. Our vet Dr Nitin Gupta and we tried our best but could not save it," Rahim added. ​

