1-min read

Tiger Found Dead at Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh

A patrolling team of the forest department found the one-week-old carcass in Mangli beat under Motinala buffer zone of the reserve on Wednesday evening, KTR's field director L Krishnamurthy said.

PTI

Updated:December 5, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
Representative image.

Mandla: The carcass of a tiger, who is suspected to have died of electrocution, was found at Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve, a forest official said

on Thursday.

A patrolling team of the forest department found the one-week-old carcass in Mangli beat under Motinala buffer zone of the reserve on Wednesday evening, KTR's field director L Krishnamurthy said.

Wildlife veterinarians suspect that the tiger may have died due to electrocution, an official said. A post-mortem was conducted and the big cat was cremated on Thursday, as per the protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he added.

