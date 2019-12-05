Tiger Found Dead at Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh
A patrolling team of the forest department found the one-week-old carcass in Mangli beat under Motinala buffer zone of the reserve on Wednesday evening, KTR's field director L Krishnamurthy said.
Representative image.
Mandla: The carcass of a tiger, who is suspected to have died of electrocution, was found at Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve, a forest official said
on Thursday.
Wildlife veterinarians suspect that the tiger may have died due to electrocution, an official said. A post-mortem was conducted and the big cat was cremated on Thursday, as per the protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he added.
