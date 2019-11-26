Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Tiger from Panna Reserve Crosses River, Traverses Two States Travelling 150 km to UP

Some forest officials from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh spotted the big cat at Gelhori village on the border of Mahoba and Hamirpur districts two days ago, Panna Tiger Reserve's (PTR) field director K S Bhadoria said.

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tiger from Panna Reserve Crosses River, Traverses Two States Travelling 150 km to UP
Image for representation.

Bhopal: A forest official from Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday claimed that a tiger from the state's Panna National Park has travelled 150 km and entered a village in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Some forest officials from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh spotted the big cat at Gelhori village on the border of Mahoba and Hamirpur districts two days ago, Panna Tiger Reserve's (PTR) field director K S Bhadoria said.

"As the tiger on the move does not have a radio collar, we have asked the UP forest officials to share details of the animal to identify it," Bhadoria said.

The big cat may have travelled along the Ken River that runs through the tiger reserve and traverses the two states, the official said.

Big cats have ventured out of PTR, which is spread over 542.67 km, in the past as well, he added.

In 2009, the entire tiger population in PTR was eliminated because of poaching and other reasons, after which a tiger revival programme was introduced in 2013. The plan has been successful as the number of tigers has reached over 50 in the last 10 years.

"We now have more than 50 tigers, including adults and cubs," Bhadoria said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram