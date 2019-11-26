Tiger from Panna Reserve Crosses River, Traverses Two States Travelling 150 km to UP
Some forest officials from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh spotted the big cat at Gelhori village on the border of Mahoba and Hamirpur districts two days ago, Panna Tiger Reserve's (PTR) field director K S Bhadoria said.
Image for representation.
Bhopal: A forest official from Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday claimed that a tiger from the state's Panna National Park has travelled 150 km and entered a village in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.
Some forest officials from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh spotted the big cat at Gelhori village on the border of Mahoba and Hamirpur districts two days ago, Panna Tiger Reserve's (PTR) field director K S Bhadoria said.
"As the tiger on the move does not have a radio collar, we have asked the UP forest officials to share details of the animal to identify it," Bhadoria said.
The big cat may have travelled along the Ken River that runs through the tiger reserve and traverses the two states, the official said.
Big cats have ventured out of PTR, which is spread over 542.67 km, in the past as well, he added.
In 2009, the entire tiger population in PTR was eliminated because of poaching and other reasons, after which a tiger revival programme was introduced in 2013. The plan has been successful as the number of tigers has reached over 50 in the last 10 years.
"We now have more than 50 tigers, including adults and cubs," Bhadoria said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Harry Potter Film with Original Cast to Begin Shooting in 2020, Matthew Lewis Tweets
- Remember Lewis the Koala Who Was Dramatically Rescued from Australian Bushfire? He Passed Away
- Range Rover Velar Review: Best SUV in India Under Rs 75 Lakh
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing
- Chennaiyin FC Supporters Supermachans Receive Youth For A Change Award For Contribution to Social Causes