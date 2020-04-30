Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Tiger Jumps Onto a Boat, Drags Fisherman into Forest in the Sunderbans

Three persons from Lahiripur village in Gosaba block in South 24 Parganas district went out for fishing on Wednesday morning, they said.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tiger Jumps Onto a Boat, Drags Fisherman into Forest in the Sunderbans
Image for representation.

A tiger jumped on a fishing boat at a creek in the Sunderbans and dragged a 45-year-old fisherman into the forest, officials said on Thursday.

Three persons from Lahiripur village in Gosaba block in South 24 Parganas district went out for fishing on Wednesday morning, they said.

As they were fishing in the Kalichar creek, a tiger jumped on the boat and got hold of Sujit Mondal. The animal then dragged him to the forest, officials said.

Mondal's body is yet to be recovered, they said. He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

Sunderbans, famous for its mangrove forests, is spread across India and Bangladesh. It is the home of the Royal Bengal tiger.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    24,162

    +1,180*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,610

    +1,823*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,373

    +576*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,075

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,995,970

    +15,216*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,209,984

    +52,525*

  • Cured/Discharged

    985,957

    +28,863*  

  • Total DEATHS

    228,057

    +8,446*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres