Tiger Jumps Onto a Boat, Drags Fisherman into Forest in the Sunderbans

A tiger jumped on a fishing boat at a creek in the Sunderbans and dragged a 45-year-old fisherman into the forest, officials said on Thursday.

Three persons from Lahiripur village in Gosaba block in South 24 Parganas district went out for fishing on Wednesday morning, they said.

As they were fishing in the Kalichar creek, a tiger jumped on the boat and got hold of Sujit Mondal. The animal then dragged him to the forest, officials said.

Mondal's body is yet to be recovered, they said. He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

Sunderbans, famous for its mangrove forests, is spread across India and Bangladesh. It is the home of the Royal Bengal tiger.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365