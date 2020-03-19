Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Spending Her Quarantine With Boyfriend Eban Hyams in Mizoram

While most celebrities are bunkering down at home to protect themselves from coronavirus, some are spending quarantine in much more exotic locations. Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and her boyfriend Eban Hyams are enjoying quality time in Aizwal, Mizoram.

On Wednesday, Krishna shared a stunning picture of the couple from the northeast. In the picture, Krishna can be seen planting a kiss on Eban's cheek as he smiles for the camera. She captioned the post: "Mizoram... You've been beautiful. Two months of travelling, meeting great people along the way, and seeing/doing some amazing things comes to an end today. See you soon, Mumbai."

This is not the first time when the 27-year-old has given us a sneak peek into her love life. She keeps sharing pictures with Eban every now and then. A few days back, the couple posed at Bondi Beach, Australia, during their recent gateway.

Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts.

