Tigers Spotted for First Time in Madhya Pradesh's Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary

Dewas: Five tigers have been spotted for the first time in Madhya Pradesh's Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary, some 110 km from Dewas district headquarters, an official said Monday.

A tiger, two tigresses and two cubs have been captured for the first time by the night-vision cameras set up in the sanctuary, Dewas Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) PN Mishra told PTI Monday.

The streak of tigers was seen drinking water, he said, adding that vigil had been tightened across the sanctuary.

As per the ENVIS (Environment Information System) Madhya Pradesh website, the primary fauna found in Kheoni Sanctuary are cheetal, sambhar, blue bull, four-horned antelope, wild boar, barking deer, wolf etc.

Kheoni sanctuary in Kannod tehsil in Dewas was established in 1955 and is spread over an area of 123 square kilometres.