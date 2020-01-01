Tight Security in Place as PM Modi Arrives on Two-day Visit to Karnataka Tomorrow

New Delhi: Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Karnataka on January 2 and 3, said officials.

To oversee the arrangements, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Tumakuru on Tuesday and held a meeting with officials. Officials of the Special Protection Group (SPG) also held a meeting with state government officials, especially the police, regarding security arrangements.

According to the tour itinerary, Modi will reach Bengaluru on Thursday and fly to Tumakuru by a helicopter to visit Sri Siddaganga Math where he will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji.

Modi will also distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to states at a public meeting in Tumkur on Thursday, another statement said. He will also give away the Agriculture Minister’s Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers.

The event will also witness the release of the third installment of PM-Kisan (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) of Rs 2,000 for December 2019-March 2020. This will benefit approximately 6 crore people.

Modi will hand over certificates to beneficiaries under PM-Kisan from eight states/UTs. At the same event, the he will also hand over the keys of deep sea fishing vessels and fishing vessel transponders to select farmers from Tamil Nadu. He will also distribute Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to select farmers from Karnataka.

During his stay in Tumakuru, drones will not be allowed and anybody violating the direction will face stringent action, said a notification issued by district Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar.

Modi will return to Bengaluru on Thursday evening and visit the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) where he will inaugurate five DRDO Young Scientists' Laboratories. The development is a boost to indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector, said a statement.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation on Thursday, January 2, 2020," it said.

Modi on Friday will inaugurate the 107th Indian Science Congress at the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra Campus at the University of Agricultural Sciences in the state capital before flying to New Delhi in the afternoon.

(With inputs from PTI)

