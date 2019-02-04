LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Wrapped in Blankets, 'Mummified' Body Found Inside Wooden Casket in Locked Bhopal Flat

Misrod Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dinesh Agrawal said the body was wrapped so tightly in blankets and clothes and locked in a wooden box that it had practically "mummified".

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Wrapped in Blankets, 'Mummified' Body Found Inside Wooden Casket in Locked Bhopal Flat
Representative Image (Reuters)
Loading...
Bhopal: A highly decomposed body was found from a locked flat in Vidya Nagar in Bhopal, police said Monday.

Misrod Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dinesh Agrawal said the body was wrapped so tightly in blankets and clothes and locked in a wooden box that it had practically "mummified".

"It was found on Sunday in a locked flat in Vidya Nagar colony under Bag Sewania police station limits. The body was tightly wrapped in blankets and clothes and kept in a wooden box. It has practically mummified," he said.

"Going by the condition of the body, it must have been there for at least six months. The neighbours have said the flat has been locked for as many months," he said.

He said autopsy reports are awaited to find out the identity of the corpse and cause of death, adding that no injury marks have been reported on the body.

It is suspected the corpse may be that of Vimla Shrivastava (60), an employee of the defunct MP Road Transport Corporation, who was living in that flat with her unemployed son Amit (30), the SDOP said.

The woman has not been seen around since the past six months and a search is on for Amit, he added.

Agrawal said the flat was sold eight months ago but the new owner could not take possession since it was locked and he could not contact the mother-son duo.

On Sunday, the owner reached the flat to clean it and found the body, the SDOP said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram