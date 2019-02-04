English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wrapped in Blankets, 'Mummified' Body Found Inside Wooden Casket in Locked Bhopal Flat
Misrod Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dinesh Agrawal said the body was wrapped so tightly in blankets and clothes and locked in a wooden box that it had practically "mummified".
Bhopal: A highly decomposed body was found from a locked flat in Vidya Nagar in Bhopal, police said Monday.
Misrod Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dinesh Agrawal said the body was wrapped so tightly in blankets and clothes and locked in a wooden box that it had practically "mummified".
"It was found on Sunday in a locked flat in Vidya Nagar colony under Bag Sewania police station limits. The body was tightly wrapped in blankets and clothes and kept in a wooden box. It has practically mummified," he said.
"Going by the condition of the body, it must have been there for at least six months. The neighbours have said the flat has been locked for as many months," he said.
He said autopsy reports are awaited to find out the identity of the corpse and cause of death, adding that no injury marks have been reported on the body.
It is suspected the corpse may be that of Vimla Shrivastava (60), an employee of the defunct MP Road Transport Corporation, who was living in that flat with her unemployed son Amit (30), the SDOP said.
The woman has not been seen around since the past six months and a search is on for Amit, he added.
Agrawal said the flat was sold eight months ago but the new owner could not take possession since it was locked and he could not contact the mother-son duo.
On Sunday, the owner reached the flat to clean it and found the body, the SDOP said.
