'Tightrope Walk' for India: Ukraine's Honorary Consul on India's Diplomatic Ties with Russia, US

Honorary Consul of Ukraine in India Kamal K Singh said it would be a tightrope walk' for Indian to maintain diplomatic relations. (Photo: Reuters File)

It is an unfortunate and blatant aggression by the Russians, challenging the sovereignty of a country, Singh, who is based in Mumbai, said,

Honorary Consul of Ukraine in India Kamal K Singh on Saturday said it would be a tightrope walk’ for New Delhi to maintain diplomatic relations with Russia and the US, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It is an unfortunate and blatant aggression by the Russians, challenging the sovereignty of a country. But, for India it is a tightrope walk as the challenge is to maintain diplomatic relations with both Russia and the US", Singh, who is based in Mumbai, said.

first published:February 26, 2022, 19:05 IST