Tigress Creates Panic In Villages Near Jharkhand’s Palamu Forest

Villages around the Kisco forest area in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district are now spending sleepless nights over the news of a tiger on the prowl. Tisaya and its adjoining villages like Mandua Pat and Salaiah are on the alert against the animal which has preyed on half a dozen domestic animals, including oxen. A team from the Palamu Tiger Reserve discovered evidence of an adult tigress’ presence in the area where attacks on domestic animals were reported.

A few villagers claim to have seen the tigress with their own eyes. An atmosphere of panic has prevailed ever since the information about the tigress has come to the fore. This came into focus on May 21, when Idrish Nagesia, a resident of Barka Maduvapat village, lost three bulls. The cattle had strayed from their usual path when it had rained and became easy prey for the tigress. The livestock of two more villagers was attacked between July 4 and 6.

The forest department conducted an investigation based on information received from villagers and the reports of the forest workers. Then the team of Palamu Tiger Reserve confirmed the presence of a tigress after studying the footprints. Five cameras have been installed by the Palamu Tiger Reserve team in various areas of the forest to observe the big cat’s activities.

Although the tigress has not attacked any human so far, still the villagers are scared and shaken. Arvind Kumar, the DFO of Lohardaga Forest Department, said, “Our team is constantly monitoring and people have been forbidden from going to the forest if not absolutely necessary.”

