Tigress Found Dead with Multiple Injury Marks in Corbett Reserve
The carcass of the tigress was recovered from Dhela range of the reserve on Sunday morning.
Representative image.
Dehradun: A tigress was found dead in the Dhela range of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, the park director said on Monday.
The carcass of the tigress bearing multiple injury marks was recovered from Dhela range of the reserve on Sunday morning, CTR Director Rahul said.
It was killed late on Saturday night, he said. The post mortem report indicates the tigress, aged around 7 years, died of injuries sustained in a fight with another big cat, he said.
This is the fifth tiger death reported from Corbett this year.
