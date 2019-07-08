English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tigress, Two Cubs Found Dead Near Drain in Maharashtra
The carcasses were found in a village in Chandrapur district, which is also home to the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.
The mother tigress' carcass in Chandrapur, Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Loading...
Chandrapur (Maharashtra): A tigress and its two cubs were found dead in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday morning, an official said.
The carcasses were found near a drain in Metepur village under the Chimur forest range, Chief Conservator of Forest S V Ramarao said. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of death, he said.
The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, which is home to a number of striped animals, is located in Chandrapur district, which is around 680 km from Mumbai.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
Monday 08 July , 2019 29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Friday 05 July , 2019 Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Renault Duster Facelift Launched in India at Rs 8 Lakh
- Sara Ali Khan's Cute Photo with Brother Ibrahim in London Gives Major Sibling Goals
- Shah Rukh Khan Turns Photographer for Charlie's Angels Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Satire: Dhoni's Role & Other Elephant in the Room Stories
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Manchester & Edgbaston - What to Expect from Semifinal Venues
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results