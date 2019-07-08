Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tigress, Two Cubs Found Dead Near Drain in Maharashtra

The carcasses were found in a village in Chandrapur district, which is also home to the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
Tigress, Two Cubs Found Dead Near Drain in Maharashtra
The mother tigress' carcass in Chandrapur, Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Chandrapur (Maharashtra): A tigress and its two cubs were found dead in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday morning, an official said.

The carcasses were found near a drain in Metepur village under the Chimur forest range, Chief Conservator of Forest S V Ramarao said. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of death, he said.

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, which is home to a number of striped animals, is located in Chandrapur district, which is around 680 km from Mumbai.

Loading...
