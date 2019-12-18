English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tihar Admin Issues Notice to Nirbhaya Case Convicts to File Mercy Petition in 7 Days
If they do not file the petition in the given time, Tihar jail administration will then approach the court concerned for further proceedings.
Representative image
New Delhi: Tihar Jail administration on Wednesday issued a notice to the convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case to file mercy petition within seven days, Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said.
Goel told PTI that the administration has asked the four convicts that they have seven days to file mercy petition.
If they do not file the petition in the given time, the jail administration will then approach the court concerned for further proceedings, a senior officer said.
