Tihar Inmate Dies After Scuffle with Fellow Prisoner

A 20-year-old inmate lodged in the Tihar jail here died following a scuffle with another prisoner inside a barrack, officials said on Wednesday. Samir Khan, a resident of Bhalaswa Dairy, was lodged in Tihar’s central jail number 5 in a robbery case, they added.

According to the jail officials, the incident took place at around 9 am on Monday. There was a scuffle between the two inmates. They were involved in a physical fight after which Khan collapsed, apparently due to a head injury, the officials said.

A senior official said the other inmates alerted the prison authorities and Khan was taken to a dispensary in the jail. He was subsequently referred to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, the official said.

According to the officials, there was no injury mark on Khan’s body. The scuffle between the inmates was captured on CCTV camera. The inquest proceedings have been conducted by a magistrate, one of the officials said.

