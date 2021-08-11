In Viral Video, Tihar Inmate Blames Deputy SP for Gangster Ankit Gujjar’s Mysterious Death

A new video has surfaced on the internet after the mysterious death of, ‘most wanted gangster’ of Uttar Pradesh, Ankit Gujjar in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. The viral video has been recorded by an inmate of Tihar’s jail number 3. In the video, a prisoner identified as Arun Nagar claimed that Deputy SP and jail staff killed Ankit in front of him.

In the video, Arun gave details of what had allegedly happened inside Tihar jail that led to Ankit’s death.

Director General (Tihar) Sandeep Goel said that the video has come to his notice and the matter is being investigated.

Ankit, who allegedly killed BJP leader, Vijay Pandit outside his UP’s Dadri home in 2014, was found dead in his cell on the morning of August 4. Ankit, an under-trial prisoner, was lodged in Central Jail Number 3 in Tihar prison. According to police, Ankit’s autopsy report showed that multiple injuries were found on his body. The post-mortem report stated that the cause of death was “hemorrhage consequent upon only cumulative effect of multiple blunt force injuries sustained to the body.”

Tihar DG Goel has suspended 4 jail officials in connection with Ankit’s death. Four jail personnel including deputy jailer Narendra Meena have been suspended. Goel said that they have been suspended for negligence of duty.

An FIR has been also registered against Meena and his five subordinates on charges of murder. The FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 302 (murder) at Hari Nagar police station after receiving directions from a city court.

Meanwhile, Tihar DG has also taken action against irregularities in the jail. He has transferred five jail officials in connection with the case of high-profile prisoner Sukesh Chandrashekhar who was allegedly running the business of extortion from Delhi’s Rohini jail complex.

