Tihar Jail Cancels Meetings Between Prisoners and Their Families Due to Rise in Covid-19 Cases

The Tihar Jail administration has decided to cancel the meeting between prisoners and their family members till further orders, following the surge of Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

The decision will come into effect from April 5, following which the prisoners will not be able to meet their families or friends. It will be applicable for all three prisons of Delhi in Rohini, Mandoli, and Tihar.

The authorities will review the situation after 15 days. The inmates, however, will be permitted to meet the legal counsel with appropriate Covid-19 precautions.

No visitor will be allowed in the jail premises to meet any inmate till further orders, But the telephone and e-meeting facilities will be available for prisoners to contact their families.

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday said that the city has grappled in the wave of coronavirus pandemic with the cases surging exponentially. However, he has confirmed that the government is not considering a lockdown as of now and further action will only be taken after consulting with all stakeholders and the people of Delhi.

A total of 130 prisoners have been infected by Coronavirus so far in Tihar jail. Two died and 128 recovered among the infected prisoners. Among the jail staff, 293 individuals were also found coronavirus positive.

Recently a vaccination centre has also been set up at the Tihar jail to vaccinate eligible prisoners.

The central government last year had issued instructions to free prisoners from all jails of Delhi including Tihar on special parole. A large number of inmates were also released by Jail administrations across the country of which 2000 inmates have refused to show up again.