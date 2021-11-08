Tihar Jail Has 20k Inmates against 10k Capacity in 'Inhuman' Conditions; Parliament Committee in 'Shock'

Tihar jail currently has double the capacity of inmates, the department related to the Standing Committee for Personnel, Public Grievances Law and Justice that met on Monday for the second time since its reconstitution recently. The Tihar jail has 20,000 prisoners lodged inside the jail as against a capacity of 10,000.

In the first meeting under its new chairman, the former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi had finalised the subjects to be discussed during the remaining part of their term.

A team of MPs visited Delhi’s Tihar Jail to examine the facilities and condition of the inmates. The delegation was left in “shock" looking at the “inhuman” living condition of the prisoners, said sources, adding that the condition of senior citizen prisoners, in particular, has been “extremely sad”.

Besides, in an alarming observation, the Committee found that several prisoners continue to languish in the jail, despite bail being granted to them as the orders take long to reach the jail.

In some cases, prisoners granted bail in the month of September are yet to be out of jail.

Further, it was found that many prisoners have been lodged in jail for the lack of legal aid available to them. The Committee was informed that this is a result of the lack of funds due to the cut in the budget for legal aid.

The Committee has ordered answers about the capacity of the prison and sought data from the Tihar Jail authorities about those needing legal help. It has also sought data of the number of crimes that have been committed inside the jail premises, including victimisation of mentally challenged prisoners.

While in some cases no conviction has happened, prisoners have been jailed for many years without a trial.

The team further enquired about the number of inmates from SC/ST and Dalit communities and the status of their legal aid.

Among those present, before the Committee included DGP Prisons (Tihar), along with officers from the legal aid cell.

The committee is likely to write a report on the matter and submit it before Parliament soon.

