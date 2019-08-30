Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Tihar Jail Inmate Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Jail for Sodomising Co-prisoner

Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh sentenced the accused after convicting him under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to the period already spent by him in jail during the trial of the case.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 8:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tihar Jail Inmate Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Jail for Sodomising Co-prisoner
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: A Tihar jail inmate has been sentenced to two and half years of prison term for sodomising a co-prisoner in 2017.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh sentenced Suhrab Mohammad after convicting him under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to the period already spent by him in jail during the trial of the case, which was about 2.5 years.

"I am of the view that prosecution has made out a case for the offence charged and therefore, accused Suhrab Mohammad is convicted for the offence punishable under section 377 of IPC (Indian Penal Code)," the judge said.

According to the prosecution, Mohammad had sodomised his co-inmate late at night in March 2017.

On the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered under section 377. The accused had denied the charge and claimed trial.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram