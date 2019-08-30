Tihar Jail Inmate Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Jail for Sodomising Co-prisoner
Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh sentenced the accused after convicting him under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to the period already spent by him in jail during the trial of the case.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A Tihar jail inmate has been sentenced to two and half years of prison term for sodomising a co-prisoner in 2017.
Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh sentenced Suhrab Mohammad after convicting him under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to the period already spent by him in jail during the trial of the case, which was about 2.5 years.
"I am of the view that prosecution has made out a case for the offence charged and therefore, accused Suhrab Mohammad is convicted for the offence punishable under section 377 of IPC (Indian Penal Code)," the judge said.
According to the prosecution, Mohammad had sodomised his co-inmate late at night in March 2017.
On the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered under section 377. The accused had denied the charge and claimed trial.
