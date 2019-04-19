English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tihar Jail Officer Brands 'Om' Symbol on Muslim Inmate's Back, Delhi Court Orders Probe
The court has asked authorities to immediately remove Nabbir from 'direct or indirect supervision' of jail superintendent Rajesh Chauhan.
Tihar inmate told his family members that he was subjected to cruel and inhuman treatment by jail superintendent (News18)
New Delhi: An undertrial Tihar jail inmate, belonging to the minority community, was branded with an 'Om' symbol allegedly by jail superintendent. A Delhi court on Friday sought an inquiry into the matter.
According to reports, Nabbir alias Popa, lodged in jail number 4, was also deprived of food for two days. He told his family that he was subjected to cruel and inhuman treatment by jail superintendent Rajesh Chauhan, following which the members approached his counsel and moved an application in the court.
Initiating an inquiry against the prison superintendent, the court ordered to collect CCTV footage and record statements of other inmates. A notice was issued to DGP, Prisoner, Head Quarter, Jail No. 4, New Delhi to get the medical examination of Nabbir and ensure his safety.
The court also asked authorities to immediately remove Nabbir from "direct or indirect supervision" of jail superintendent Rajesh Chauhan.
Elaborating the details of the case, Tihar Jail DG said, "The DIG is conducting an inquiry. The innmate has been shifted to another jail. A detailed report will be submitted to the court."
(With inputs from Utkarsh Anand)
A #Delhi court has called for an inquiry & explanation from the DGP, Prison after a #Muslim undertrial is burn-stamped with ॐ, allegedly by a Tihar jail superintendent. pic.twitter.com/eXiVPWMPbS— Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) April 19, 2019
