News18 » India
1-min read

Tihar Jail Suspends 'Mulaqat' with Family for Prisoners amid Coronavirus Outbreak

They said the prisoners, who are generally allowed two meetings with their visiting family members or relatives in a week, would remain suspended from Thursday upto March 31.

PTI

Updated:March 18, 2020, 10:21 PM IST
Tihar Jail Suspends 'Mulaqat' with Family for Prisoners amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Tihar jail authorities on Wednesday suspended till March 31 the prisoners' meetings with their relatives as a precautionary measure to prevent the coronavirus outbreak in the crowded prison.

The prison officials said suspension of jail inmates' "mulaqat" with their families will be effective from Thursday.

They said the prisoners, who are generally allowed two meetings with their visiting family members or relatives in a week, would remain suspended from Thursday upto March 31.

The 'mulaqat' with their legal counsel, however, will continue, a senior jail official said.

The inmates' phone calling system which allows prisoners to talk to their family members on two pre-declared numbers daily for five minutes, as per the prevailing practice, will continue, he added.



