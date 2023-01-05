CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Tihar Top Officials Accuse Jailed Minister Satyendar Jain of Intimidation, Lodge Complaint: Sources

PTI

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 15:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Satyendar Jain seen talking with suspended jail superintendent Ajit Kumar. (Photo: Screen grab from video tweeted by BJP)

Satyendar Jain seen talking with suspended jail superintendent Ajit Kumar. (Photo: Screen grab from video tweeted by BJP)

Satyendar Jain is reportedly abusing Tihar jail officials and threatening them with dire consequences once he gets out of the prison.

Top officials of Tihar Jail here have accused minister Satyendar Jain of threatening and intimidating them and complained against him to the Director-General (Prisons), sources said on Thursday.

Jain has been in jail since he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case. Purported videos of him getting massages and meeting visitors inside the jail had created a furore with the opposition demanding his removal from Cabinet.

Sources said the Additional Inspector General - Prisons (Tihar Jail), Superintendent of Jail No. 07 (SCJ-7), Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent and the Law Officer complained to the Director-General (Prisons) that Jain had been “abusing them and threatening them with dire consequences once he gets out of the prison".

“Jain has been blatantly intimidating these officers and others for their acts trying to prevent him from availing facilities of massage, lavish food and other VIP treatments that came to the fore recently," a source said.

Two officials complained against Jain in an “incident report" on December 8.

They claimed that Jain threatened them when they had gone to serve a showcause notice to him according to Rule 1,272 of DPR, 2018, with respect to Punishment Tickets, pertaining to November 25, dealing with “Jain’s misdemeanours in the jail".

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP or the Delhi government.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 05, 2023, 15:28 IST
last updated:January 05, 2023, 15:28 IST
