TIIC Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for 43 Senior Officer Posts, Apply Before June 2

TIIC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 43 vacancies for the post of Senior Officers – Finance & Technical has begun on Friday on the official website of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited (TIIC) – tiic.org.The selected candidates will be posted anywhere in the state of Tamil Nadu. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the steps below and apply online on or before 2nd June 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.tiic.org/Step 2 – Click on Recruitment for the posts ofSenior Officer (Finance) and Senior Officer (Technical)Please Click here for Applying Online before 02.06.2018Step 3 – Click on Register to Apply OnlineStep 4 – Login to your profile and fill the application formStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referencehttp://meta-secure.com/TIIC-live/Senior Officer (Finance) - 23 PostsSenior Officer (Technical) - 20 PostsSenior Officer (Finance) – The applicant must possess CA/ICWA/Post Graduate degree with MBA from a recognized University via regular academic programme or PG Diploma from any Indian Institute of Management (IIM) or XLRI, Jamshedpur. The applicant must possess minimum 1 year work experience in BFSI industry or with reputed firms of Chartered Accountants.Senior Officer (Technical) – The applicant must possess B.E./B.Tech./AMIE degree with First Class i.e. 60% and above marks. The applicant must possess minimum 3 years work experience in BFSI Industry.The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 1st July 2018, age relaxation rules applicable as stated it the official advertisement below:http://meta-secure.com/TIIC-live/Pdf/Recruitment_Notification.pdfCandidates will be selected through a Written Examination and Interview.