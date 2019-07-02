TikTok Illegally Collecting Data Received by China, Claims Shahsi Tharoor
Describing it as a "national security issue", Tharoor said he would urge the government to introduce a comprehensive legal framework to protect fundamental right to privacy and and save democracy of the country.
File photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday alleged that TikTok app is illegally collecting data which is being received by China and termed it as an issue of national security.
Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Tharoor said he would like to draw the attention of the House to India's vulnerability to data leakage and surveillance due to the absence of a robust comprehensive data protection framework.
In the age of smart phones, apps, social media and the internet, India is generating mind-boggling data, and it can be exploited by vested interests to engage in profiling, to make profits and for political control, he said.
"Recently, the federal regulators in the US slapped a fine of 5.7 million dollars on the social media app TikTok for illegally collecting data on children," he said, adding that there are reports that the Chinese government receives data from TikTok through the wholly state-owned China Telecom.
Describing it as a "national security issue", Tharoor said he would urge the government to introduce a comprehensive legal framework to protect fundamental right to privacy and and save democracy of the country.
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi raised the issue of water scarcity in various cities across the country and said efforts should be made for rain water harvesting.
She also suggested that rather that planting sugarcane, farmers can opt for millets, as sugarcane requires a lot of water.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vokal Aims to Combine Human Answers with Data Science, Reach 100mn Users by 2020
- Why the Outrage Over Zaira Wasim's Decision to Quit Bollywood for Religion?
- New Action-Packed Sooryavanshi BTS Video Teases Akshay Kumar in Top Form
- MG Hector Waiting Period Reaches Four Months, Petrol Automatic Variant High in Demand
- Indo-French Joint Air Exercise Garuda-VI Begins, Sukhoi Su30MKI, Rafale to Battle it Out: Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s