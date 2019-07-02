Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

TikTok Illegally Collecting Data Received by China, Claims Shahsi Tharoor

Describing it as a "national security issue", Tharoor said he would urge the government to introduce a comprehensive legal framework to protect fundamental right to privacy and and save democracy of the country.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 12:02 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TikTok Illegally Collecting Data Received by China, Claims Shahsi Tharoor
File photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
Loading...

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday alleged that TikTok app is illegally collecting data which is being received by China and termed it as an issue of national security.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Tharoor said he would like to draw the attention of the House to India's vulnerability to data leakage and surveillance due to the absence of a robust comprehensive data protection framework.

In the age of smart phones, apps, social media and the internet, India is generating mind-boggling data, and it can be exploited by vested interests to engage in profiling, to make profits and for political control, he said.

"Recently, the federal regulators in the US slapped a fine of 5.7 million dollars on the social media app TikTok for illegally collecting data on children," he said, adding that there are reports that the Chinese government receives data from TikTok through the wholly state-owned China Telecom.

Describing it as a "national security issue", Tharoor said he would urge the government to introduce a comprehensive legal framework to protect fundamental right to privacy and and save democracy of the country.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi raised the issue of water scarcity in various cities across the country and said efforts should be made for rain water harvesting.

She also suggested that rather that planting sugarcane, farmers can opt for millets, as sugarcane requires a lot of water.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram