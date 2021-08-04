TikTok Star, Two Friends Booked For Raping Minor In Mumbai

Mumbai Police have registered a case of sexual abuse against a 16-year-old TikTok star and his two friends. The minor is alleged to have raped a 17-year-old girl who also gained popularity through the mobile video app in India. The boy made videos of the girl and threatened to leak them online if she ends their relationship. Police have booked him and his friends under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant told police that she met the 16-year-old last year to make videos for TikTok and became friends with him. This led to a relationship between them but after a while the duo used to engage in regular arguments, and the girl decided to end the relationship.

However, unaware of the private videos he made of her, she went to meet him last week to return each other’s gifts. At his home, the accused threatened to leak the obscene clips if she didn’t continue the relationship.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the minor at his home and also hit her with a stick along with his two friends. The girl narrated her agony to her mother and both of them approached the authorities against the TikTok star. “He recorded several of her videos during their intimate moments. He threatened to leak the videos if she refused to continue the relationship,” an official at the JJ Marg police station was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Chinese app TikTok was banned in India in July 2020 for “posing a threat to the integrity and sovereignty” of the country. The ban came in the wake of the Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh in mid-June last year when several Indian and Chinese soldiers were killed in action during border scuffle.

