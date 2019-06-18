Tilak, Garland, Shawl: On His 73rd Birthday, Trump Dons Indian Look. Courtesy, a Telangana Fan

New Delhi: On June 14, while the United States celebrated the birthday of its president Donald Trump, wishes came pouring from all across the world. Leaders, heads of state and common people wished the president, but it was a Telangana resident's special gesture that caught social media's attention.

Bussa Krishna from Janagam in Telangana installed a life-size statue of the US president and organised a celebration. Krishna also performed ‘abhishek’ of the statue with milk, a ritual reserved for deities. The statue could be seen installed at a colorful tent, with banners wishing the president.

Krishna, who appears a die-hard fan of Donald Trump, said, "I will offer prayers to the statue everyday."

Telangana: Janagam-based Bussa Krishna installed a 6-feet statue of US President Donald Trump on the latter's birthday on June 14. He also performed 'abhishek' of the statue with milk. Krishna said, "I will offer prayers to the statue everyday" pic.twitter.com/LJsddXUmfD — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Though the die-hard fan celebrated Trump's birthday with fanfare, the gesture left Twitterati amused.

Krishna's case is not unique. During the US presidential elections in 2016, a right-wing group organised a special prayer for Donald Trump’s victory. The right-wing group offered seeds, grass and ghee to the holy fire saying, “Donald Trump is savior of humanity”.

A right wing group praying for Donald Trump (Reuters)

People in India have had great admiration for their leaders at the present and in past. But such affection for foreign leaders is not witnessed everyday.