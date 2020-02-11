Tilak Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Tilak Nagar (तिलक नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Delhi region and West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Tilak Nagar is part of 6. West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

In Delhi's Tilak Nagar constituency, contesting against Aam Aadmi Party's sitting MLA Jarnail Singh are Jarnail Singh from Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) and an independent candidate named Jarnail Singh. Tilak Nagar has the highest electorate gender ratio (950 females per 1000 males) among all Assembly seats in Delhi.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.76%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,56,833 eligible electors, of which 80,403 were male, 76,422 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tilak Nagar in 2020 is 950.49.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Tilak Nagar, there are a total of 2273 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,46,940 eligible electors, of which 76,050 were male, 70,836 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,32,754 eligible electors, of which 68,480 were male, 64,220 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,36,870 eligible electors, of which 70,895 were male, 65,935 female.

The number of service voters in Tilak Nagar in 2015 was 48. In 2013, there were 48 and in 2008 there were 40.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Jarnail Singh of AAP won in this seat by defeating Rajiv Babbar of BJP by a margin of 19,890 votes which was 19.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 55.1% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Jarnail Singh of AAP won in this seat defeating Rajiv Babbar of BJP by a margin of 2,088 votes which was 2.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 39.27% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, O P Babbar of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Anita Babbar of INC by a margin of 12,118 votes which was 16.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.33% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 29. Tilak Nagar Assembly segment of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants. In 2013, 10 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 14 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Tilak Nagar are: Jarnail Singh (AAP), Raminder Singh (INC), Rajiv Babbar (BJP), Sanjay Kumar (BSP), Jarnail Singh (AAPP), Jarnail Singh (IND), Rajiv Arora (IND), Rajiv Babbar (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.7%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 70.65%, while it was 66.2% in 2013. In 2008, 53.51% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -6.95%.

Tilak Nagar

TILAK NAGAR, WEST DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 142 polling stations in 29. Tilak Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 132. In 2013 there were 129 polling stations and in 2008, there were 129.

Extent:

29. Tilak Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 22 (Part) EB No. 1-80, 82-148 & Special EB No. 2901 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 46 (Part) EB No. 24-182. 3 municipal wards (Keshopur, Tilak Nagar, Mahavir Nagar) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Tilak Nagar is 5.67 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110018, 110027, 110046

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Tilak Nagar is: 28°37'34.7"N 77°06'49.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Tilak Nagar results.

