Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Tilak Ram Gupta (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Tilak Ram Gupta is Leading
Live election result status of Tilak Ram Gupta (तिलक राम गुप्ता) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tri Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Tilak Ram Gupta has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
Detailed Results
Live election result status of Tilak Ram Gupta (तिलक राम गुप्ता) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tri Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Tilak Ram Gupta has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Tilak Ram Gupta is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Tri Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Salary. Tilak Ram Gupta's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 68 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 4.5 crore which includes Rs. 2 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 2.5 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 19.5 lakh of which Rs. 8 lakh is self income. Tilak Ram Gupta's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Tri Nagar are: Aruna (BSP), Kamal Kant Sharma (INC), Tilak Ram Gupta (BJP), Preeti Tomar (AAP), Devanand Ram (PM), Sudhir Kumar (VPI), Subhash (ASP), Baljeet (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Tilak Ram Gupta (BJP) in 2020 Tri Nagar elections.
Click here for live election results of Tilak Ram Gupta candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
