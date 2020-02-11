Tilak Ram Gupta (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Tilak Ram Gupta is Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Tilak Ram Gupta is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Tri Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Salary. Tilak Ram Gupta's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 68 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 4.5 crore which includes Rs. 2 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 2.5 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 19.5 lakh of which Rs. 8 lakh is self income. Tilak Ram Gupta's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Tri Nagar are: Aruna (BSP), Kamal Kant Sharma (INC), Tilak Ram Gupta (BJP), Preeti Tomar (AAP), Devanand Ram (PM), Sudhir Kumar (VPI), Subhash (ASP), Baljeet (IND).

