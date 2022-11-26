'Tilting Trains' to be Reality in India Soon; 100 new Vande Bharat Trains Being Manufactured

After high speed bullet trains, India is all set to get its first tilting trains by 2025-26. The trains, 100 of them are to currently being manufactured under the Vande Bharat brand. According to a senior official, the technology will enable trains to maneuver curves at higher speeds, just as a motorbike on a winding road, per PTI.

The official told PTI, 100 of the 400 Vande Bharat trains to be manufactured by 2025 will have this technology. “We will have tilting trains in the country. We will tie up with a technology partner for this. We will have this technology in 100 Vande Bharat trains over the next two to three years," the official said.

The tilting trains have a mechanism that will enable higher speed on regular broad-gauge tracks. They tilt while negotiating a bend or curve on the track. Such trains are now operational in 11 countries — Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, Finland, Russia, the Czech Republic, the UK, Switzerland, China, Germany and Romania, reports PTI.

The Indian Railways has explored various options in the past regarding such trains, but has never finalised any detail. It also had discussions with Spanish manufacturer Talgo as well as the Switzerland government.

Explaining how such trains work, the official said – “as a train rounds a curve at speed, it cause objects to slide about. While it makes the seated passengers feel squashed by the armrest, standing passengers tend to lose their balance. The design of the tilting trains counteract this.”

(With inputs from PTI)

