Timarpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Surinder Pal Singh Of BJP Leading

Timarpur (तिमारपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and Central district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Timarpur is part of 2. North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.9%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,03,574 eligible electors, of which 1,10,531 were male, 93,024 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Timarpur in 2020 is 841.61.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Timarpur, there are a total of 3037 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,88,992 eligible electors, of which 1,04,007 were male, 84,929 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,551 eligible electors, of which 93,614 were male, 77,883 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,52,679 eligible electors, of which 83,103 were male, 69,545 female.

The number of service voters in Timarpur in 2015 was 36. In 2013, there were 36 and in 2008 there were 31.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Pankaj Pushkar of AAP won in this seat by defeating Rajni Abbi of BJP by a margin of 20,647 votes which was 16.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 51.05% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Harish Khanna of AAP won in this seat defeating Rajni Abbi of BJP by a margin of 3,383 votes which was 2.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 35.03% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Surinder Pal Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Surya Prakash Khatri of BJP by a margin of 2,413 votes which was 2.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.14% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 3. Timarpur Assembly segment of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Manoj Tiwari won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants. In 2013, 12 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 16 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Timarpur are: Amar Lata Sangwan (INC), Advocate Uma Shanker Gautam (BSP), Dilip Pandey (AAP), Surinder Pal Singh (BJP), Sanjeev Kumar Rana (CPI), Amita Malik (ABJSP), Kavita (BSNP), Jagannath (BJDI), Parashu Ram Maurya (JAP), Yugal Kishor Poddar (RJP), Raj Kumar Malik (SBP), Vishal Ghansham Ghobale (TSP), Sonu Kaushik (AAPP), Hemraj (PPID).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.77%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 66.86%, while it was 65.98% in 2013. In 2008, 59.36% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -6.09%.

Timarpur

TIMARPUR, NORTH DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 184 polling stations in 3. Timarpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 167. In 2013 there were 167 polling stations and in 2008, there were 154.

Extent:

3. Timarpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Central district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 115 Ward No. 115 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 116 Ward No. 116 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 121 (Part) EB No. 1-36 and 73-110. 4 municipal wards (Timarpur, Malka Ganj, GTB Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Timarpur is 16.1 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110007, 110009, 110054, 110084

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Timarpur is: 28°45'25.2"N 77°11'19.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Timarpur results.

