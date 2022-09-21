Time for Settlement of Bru Refugees Extended: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha Wednesday said the time for settlement of Bru refugees in the state has been extended but did not specify the changed time frame. The extension of the time frame will enable them to settle in 12 locations of the northeastern state.

The time for settlement of the Bru refugees from Mizoram in Tripura had expired on August 30. We discussed the Bru settlement in Tripura with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday. He (Shah) has appreciated the efforts, Saha, who returned from Delhi on Wednesday, told the media.

“We urged the union home minister to extend the timing for Bru settlement as some of them are still not informed adequately about the process. The process has been extended,” he said.

Strongly advocating keeping open doors for settling Brus, Saha said some families have left their camps for treatment or some of them are here which has led to their ignorance of the settlement process. We are working to settle all the Bru families in a decent manner under the quadrilateral agreement, he said.

Around 8000 Bru families who were displaced from Mizoram’s Mamit district in the wake of an ethnic flareup in 1997 are expected to be settled in Tripura under an agreement signed in January 2020.

Saha said he has met Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya in the national capital for setting up a dental college, which will be set up soon. Earlier, he inaugurated the first conference of Tripura Newspapers Society here and said the media should focus on the loopholes of governance in a positive manner and abstain from publishing views instead of news.

