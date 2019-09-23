Take the pledge to vote

'Time for Talking is Over, Need to Act Now': At Climate Change Summit, PM Modi Vows to Double India's Non-fossil Fuel Target

Modi announced that India would increase the share of non-fossil fuel and by 2022 'we will increase our renewable energy capacity to much beyond 175 GW and take it further to 400 GW'.

News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2019, 8:38 PM IST
'Time for Talking is Over, Need to Act Now': At Climate Change Summit, PM Modi Vows to Double India's Non-fossil Fuel Target
PM Modi at UNGA Climate Summit in New York
New Delhi: Hoping that India could be an inspiration to the world on ban of single-use plastics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that time was talking was over and the world needs to act now.

There are many efforts to solve climate change. But to solve this critical crisis, not enough is being done as is required," PM Modi said at UNSG's Summit on Climate Change in New York.

He added that the world needs "jan andolan" to change the behavior. "What is needed today is a comprehensive approach, which has education, values and lifestyles to development philosophy. What is needed today is a jan andolan to change behavior. It is our tradition and present efforts to preserve nature," the prime minister said.

India's important role and contribution to global climate action efforts have been underlined by the fact that Modi is the fourth speaker at the Summit, after Guterres, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and President of Marshall Islands Hilda Heine. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will speak after Modi.

Modi announced that India would increase the share of non-fossil fuel and by 2022 "we will increase our renewable energy capacity to much beyond 175 GW and take it further to 400 GW." Monday's announcement during Modi's speech at the global climate summit goes well beyond the pledge of 175 GW. It comes a day after Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump shared the stage at a gala event in Houston on Sunday and displayed a close friendship and a common vision on fighting terrorism.

But the US and India are wide variant on the issue of climate change. Trump withdrew from the Paris deal in 2017 and blamed India and China for his decision, saying the agreement was unfair as it would have made the US pay for nations which benefited the most from the deal.

"We must accept that if we have to overcome a serious challenge like climate change, then what we are doing at the moment is just not enough," Modi told world leaders at the summit organised by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres here.

In his first engagement at the United Nations, Modi noted that various efforts are being made by different countries to fight climate change and said what is needed today is a comprehensive approach which covers everything from education to values, and from lifestyle to developmental philosophy. The Climate Action Summit aims to boost action to implement the Paris Agreement, which was signed in 2015.

