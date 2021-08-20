'Time has come...': At All-party Meet, Sonia Gandhi Sets Opposition Agenda for 2024

At the all-party Opposition meet today, Congress president Sonia Gandhi laid out a clear political roadmap and set the agenda as the 2024 general elections.

Urging parties to ‘rise above compusions and differnecnes’, Gandhi said: “… the ultimate goal is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for which we have to begin to plan systematically with the single-minded objective of giving to our country a government that believes in the values of the Freedom Movement and in the principles and provisions of our Constitution."

She went to add that the Opposition had no other option but to fight together.

“We all have our compulsions, but clearly, a time has come when the interests of our nation demand that we rise above them."

Top Opposition leaders including some chief ministers, inclduing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, reportedly attended the virtual meeting amid efforts to evolve a common strategy against the NDA government.

Thanking Gandhi for bringing ‘like-minded individuals’ together, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, who attended the meet, tweeted: “I truly appreciate the steps taken to organise this much needed meeting in view of the present circumstances in our country. The current scenario in India appears very gloomy."

With the initiative of Smt Sonia ji Gandhi an online meeting of like minded parties was held today.I truly appreciate the steps taken to organise this much needed meeting in view of the present circumstances in our country. The current scenario in India appears very gloomy. pic.twitter.com/rWUI5Fs1uc— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) August 20, 2021

Gandhi’s office is learnt to have sent invites to NCP president Sharad Pawar and the chief ministers of West Bengal (Mamata Banerjee), Maharashtra (Uddhav Thackeray) and Tamil Nadu (MK Stalin) who had accepted the invitations. The meeting today, which also happens to be the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, is a part of the Congress party’s efforts to unite various Opposition parties on key issues confronting the country and defeat the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

